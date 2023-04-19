March 6, 1959—April 16, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Raymond S. Clute, 64, of Main St., Lake Luzerne, passed away Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital after a hard-fought battle.

Born on March 6, 1959, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Claudia (Fleming) Clute and the late Richard Clute, Sr. He attended Hadley Luzerne Central School.

Ray married the love of his life, Lorraine Gallup on March 3, 1979, in Gloversville.

He worked for many years as a Foreman at Cleveland Brothers Landscaping in Corinth. He then worked for over 20 years as Head Maintenance Man at the Elms Waterfront Cottages and Lodge in Lake Luzerne, which was his favorite place to be and became more of a second home than career.

Ray was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, camping, grilling, and campfires and all the outdoors has to offer. He was a gifted woodworker and furniture maker and could fix just about anything. Above all, Ray loved his family and being a “Pop Pop” was his most cherished role. The world is a darker place without his kind, loving heart and humor.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard Clute, Sr.; his son, Jeremy Clute; his granddaughter, Ava Lynn Clift; and his brother, Richard Clute, Jr.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lorraine Clute; his mother, Claudia Clute of Lake Luzerne; his daughter, Amanda Clift (Christopher Hale); his granddaughter, Stella Clift; four sisters: Robin Clute of VT, Rhonda Clute of FL, Rene (Gary) Sizemore of FL, Roxanne (Tom) Swanson of Lake Luzerne; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. True to Ray’s style, his family requests you wear his favorite “color,” camouflage.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.