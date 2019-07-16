{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond 'Ray' V. Howard Jr.

November 29, 1972 — July 13, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Raymond “Ray” V. Howard Jr., 46, passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Nov. 29, 1972 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Mary (Spirowski) Parker and Raymond V. Howard Sr.

Ray was a 1990 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. He was a past member of the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company and worked for Umicore on Pruyn Island as a machine operator.

Ray loved the outdoors, including camping, hunting and wolves. He was an avid reader and history buff. He also enjoyed photography and shooting darts. Ray was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed an iced cold Diet Pepsi and Jack Daniels.

Most of all, Ray loved spending time with his family, his daughter, Katie, his brothers, Brian and Bob and his countless cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jill Ann Parker Ward; and his grandparents, Chester and Elizabeth Spirowski and Clifton and Cora Howard Sr.; and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his daughter, Kathleen “Katie” Jill Howard of Florida; his parents, Mary (Maynard) Parker of Hudson Falls and Raymond (Janine) Howard Sr. of Hudson Falls; his brothers, JR Parker of South Carolina, Brian J. (Meghan) Howard; his beloved niece, Mia of Queensbury and Bob (Amanda) Howard of Queensbury; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and too many close friends to name.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A prayer will be said for Ray at 7 p.m.

Ray’s family would like to thank Dr. Giotti-Grubbs, Dr. Coppens and all the nurses and staff at the Glens Falls Hospital Tower 2 for all their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Ray’s favorite expression was “F” Cancer.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Raymond 'Ray' V. Howard Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments