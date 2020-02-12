Feb. 22, 1943 — Feb. 9, 2020
GREENWICH — Raymond “Ray” Tilley, 76, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed amongst family on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital after a long battle with many health problems.
Ray was born in Witherbee, on Feb. 22, 1943 to the late Thomas L. and Cora (Delorge) Tilley.
His passion for the woods was instilled in him as a child, he was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Some of his best memories were in the woods hunting with his family and friends. He also enjoyed golfing, westerns and listening to Elvis Presley.
He married the love of his life, Glenda (Dupuis) Tilley on Sept. 16, 1961 and together they had three children, Penny, Kathy and Ray Jr. who he loved dearly. Many fun memories were had with his children hunting and golfing, he loved gathering with family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy he loved playing with them, and they affectionately referred to him as Pop and Poppy. During his children’s lives he was very active in the Cambridge Little League as a coach and mentor.
He was an active member of the Elks 2223 Lodge in Greenwich where he was recognized as Elk of the year and served as an officer where he was honored as officer of the year. He was also active in the support of the boy scouts and their affiliation with the Elks organization.
Ray was a jack of all trades and master of none, he loved puttering around in his garage tinkering on many different projects. He could take something broken and make it new, he enjoyed classic Chevy’s and hotrods and knew his way around an engine.
He will be missed by all who knew him, but remembered for his take the shirt off his back attitude and his willingness to always help others.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Arlene Pepper and Shirley Trembley.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Glenda Tilley of Greenwich; children, Penny (Walt) Pitt of Boonville, Kathy (Jeff) Holcomb of Eagle Bridge, and Ray Jr. (Marsha) Tilley of Greenwich; grandchildren, Brad (Nicole), Gabrielle (Dylan), Whitley, Derek, Dylan and Ryann; great-grandchildren, Veda, Aubrey, Axel, Kyle, Christopher, Raylan and Torbin; brother, Thomas “Roger” (Carolyn) Tilley; sister Barbara Trombley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Gary Saunders and Mike Smith; as well as numerous other friends and acquaintances.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Hill St., Greenwich, with the Rev. Martin Fisher officiating. A reception for family and friends will take place at the Greenwich Elks Lodge 2223, 130 Bulson Road, Greenwich, immediately following the mass.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ray’s name may be made to the Rubin Dialysis Center Inc., 59 Myrtle St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Ruben Center as well as Saratoga Hospital for their wonderful care of Ray.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
