Feb. 22, 1943 — Feb. 9, 2020

GREENWICH — Raymond “Ray” Tilley, 76, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed amongst family on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital after a long battle with many health problems.

Ray was born in Witherbee, on Feb. 22, 1943 to the late Thomas L. and Cora (Delorge) Tilley.

His passion for the woods was instilled in him as a child, he was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Some of his best memories were in the woods hunting with his family and friends. He also enjoyed golfing, westerns and listening to Elvis Presley.

He married the love of his life, Glenda (Dupuis) Tilley on Sept. 16, 1961 and together they had three children, Penny, Kathy and Ray Jr. who he loved dearly. Many fun memories were had with his children hunting and golfing, he loved gathering with family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy he loved playing with them, and they affectionately referred to him as Pop and Poppy. During his children’s lives he was very active in the Cambridge Little League as a coach and mentor.