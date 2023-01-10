Dec. 1, 1942—Jan. 6, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Raymond “Ray” Natalius Strenkowski, 80, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 1, 1942, in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Chester and Irene (Sekowski) Strenkowski.

Ray graduated from Draper High School Class of 1960. He continued his education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute obtaining his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

On February 20, 1965, Ray married the love of his life, Joan Sheldon in Schenectady.

He was a former communicant of St. Adalbert’s Church in Schenectady.

Ray was a Mechanical Engineer owning and operating his own business, Strenkowski Associates in Glens Falls for many years.

He loved his work and enjoyed going to car shows, Glens Falls Red Wings hockey, fishing, horse racing at Saratoga Race Course, and spending time with his family.

Ray was a member of the Eagles Club A.E.R.I.E # 2486 in South Glens Falls and Elks B.P.O.E Glens Falls Lodge #81 where he was Veterans Committee Co-Chairperson with his daughter Karen also doing work with V.A. and Adirondack Vets House in Glens Falls.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Strenkowski; children: Sharon Herrmann (Chris), Carole Blanchard (Mike), Raymond “Dan” Strenkowski (Bathsheba), and Karen Strenkowski (Jeff Prieur); grandchildren: Ben, Sydney, Ethan, Nicole, Robert, Trevor, Kadryn, and Christopher; great-grandchild, Laura; brother, Eugene Strenkowski (Carol); nephew, Ian Strenkowski.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will follow the mass at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Memorial donations in Ray’s memory can be made to Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Memorial donations in Ray's memory can be made to Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.