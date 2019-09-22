March 1, 1924 — Sept. 20, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Raymond “Ray” E. Keech, 95, went to be with his beloved wife, Dorothy, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on March 1, 1924 in Northumberland, he was the son of the late James and Florence (West) Keech.
Following high school, Ray was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was a proud veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge with the 204th Engineers. After his service, Ray began his long career with Fort Edward Express.
On Sept. 4, 1960, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Lovett. They were married for 52 wonderful years, before her passing in 2013.
Ray was a proud member of the Hudson Falls American Legion Post No. 574, 48-8, West Glens Falls VFW Post No. 6196, a member of the men that fought the Battle of the Bulge and also the Antique Tractor Club.
He enjoyed camping with his family in Vermont and helping his family, friends and neighbors with car issues. Ray could fix any car.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by three brothers, Leo Keech, Arthur Keech and Roderick Keech; and his three sisters, Agnes Coon, Gertrude McGowan and Millie LaBombard.
Survivors include his daughter, Judy Gadrick and her husband, Eddie of Hudson Falls; his grandson, William Kirby Jr. and his fiancé, Stacy Montalvo; his step-grandchildren, Mechelle Gadrick, Samantha Ward and Susan Gadrick; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald Keech and his wife, Marilyn, of Argyle; his sister, Dorothy Jones of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.
Following the burial on Wednesday, all are welcome to a gathering at the Hudson Falls American Legion, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls.
The family wishes to thank the Adirondack Health Aides, Home Instead, The Pines-Second Floor and Rehab and Tower 2 at the Glens Falls Hospital for the wonderful care given to Raymond and his family.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
