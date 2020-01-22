Aug. 15, 1934 — Dec. 17, 2019
LISBON, ME — Raymond “Ray” Berube, 85, who was born Aug. 15, 1934 in Lisbon, Maine, passed, with his wife by his side, Dec. 17, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. Ray joined the Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Later he ran the family dairy farm in Lisbon, Maine before attending the University of Maine, graduating in 1962. He started his teaching career of 29 years as a junior high science teacher in Hudson Falls. In retirement he moved to Lancaster, Virginia where he enjoyed sailing and golf. Later he moved to Hudson Falls to help care for his in-laws, and then back to Lancaster, before moving to the retirement community of Williamsburg Landing.
Ray was an active marathon runner doing New York, Boston, and Washington several times. He was a member of the Adirondack Runners Club in New York and the Yankee Point Sailing Cub in Lancaster, Virginia.
Most of all he enjoyed being a loving husband, father, and brother.
Known for his sense of humor and kindness, he was always there for family and friends. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.
He leaves his memories with his wife, Elizabeth Prosser Berube; his daughters, Lisa Rae Knell (Timothy) of McMurray, Pennsylvania, Laurie Benson (Victor) of Princeton, New York; son, Nathan Ernest of Redwood, California, daughter-in-law, Colleen Berube of San Mateo, California; grandchildren are Jeffery and Alexander Knell of McMurray, Pennsylvania, Carly Benson of Boston, Massachusetts, Sarah Benson of Princeton, New York, Caroline Berube of Redwood City, California; his sisters, are Helene Butterfield (William) of Arundel, Maine, and Vivian Janosko (Gary) of Topsham, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Memory Support Unit of Williamsburg Landing in care of Sally Wolfe, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Dr., Williamsburg, 23185.
