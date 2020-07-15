Nov. 26, 1964 — July 12, 2020
BOLTON LANDING — Raymond R. “Ray” Chamberlain, 55, of Horicon Avenue, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born November 26, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Harriet (Persons) Chamberlain of South Glens Falls and the late Gary Chamberlain.
He was a lifelong member of the area and genuinely loved the small town he called home. He worked at the Town of Bolton Highway and Parks & Rec Departments for many years. Ray also quite possibly worked for every restaurant in Bolton at one time or another, and if he had not worked there, he was often found singing karaoke, his favorite pastime at various local establishments. He even used his talents singing in several weddings for family and friends.
He was a past member of the Bolton Volunteer Fire Company where he served his community for more than 10 years.
Besides his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Meredith Casey and her husband, Patrick of Bolton Landing, and Morgan Chamberlain of Hudson Falls; grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Casey of Bolton Landing; siblings, Tammy Hayes of North Carolina, Kim Chamberlain of Gansevoort, Wendy Manney of Hudson Falls, Cindy Henderson of Texas, and Michael Chamberlain of South Glens Falls; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including his best friend/cousin, Ted Persons of Bolton Landing.
Friends may call on Ray’s family from 1 to 4 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees must wear a mask and practice social-distancing. We truly appreciate your patience and cooperation.
A brief memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Matthews, Pastor of the Bolton Community Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a round of Jameson and Bud Light amongst good friends, in true Ray fashion.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community of Bolton Landing for their outstanding support during this difficult time.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
