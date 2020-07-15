Nov. 26, 1964 — July 12, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Raymond R. “Ray” Chamberlain, 55, of Horicon Avenue, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born November 26, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Harriet (Persons) Chamberlain of South Glens Falls and the late Gary Chamberlain.

He was a lifelong member of the area and genuinely loved the small town he called home. He worked at the Town of Bolton Highway and Parks & Rec Departments for many years. Ray also quite possibly worked for every restaurant in Bolton at one time or another, and if he had not worked there, he was often found singing karaoke, his favorite pastime at various local establishments. He even used his talents singing in several weddings for family and friends.

He was a past member of the Bolton Volunteer Fire Company where he served his community for more than 10 years.