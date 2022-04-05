May 27, 1959—March 31, 2022

CLIFTON PARK — Raymond Paul McGeoch, 62, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Ellis Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born May 27, 1959, in Albany, he is the son of Barbara (Lundy) McGeoch and the late Paul McGeoch.

He graduated from Argyle Central School in 1977. Ray continued his education at Siena College.

On November 22, 1980, Ray was married to the love of his life, Mary Daly at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward by Rev. John B. Mea.

Ray operated the Maple Band Farm, which was in the family since 1846. He ran the farm until he sold the cows in February of 2004 to an Amish family. After the farm was sold, he worked for Cargill, Solar City, Emerichs, Wesscapes Landscaping, Janitronics, and finally finding his favorite position working as a facilities coordinator at Equinox Domestic Violence Shelter.

He was very dedicated to the shelter and help keep it COVID-free for well over a year.

Ray had a great pride in making people smile and laugh on an otherwise bad day.

Ray prided himself in keeping a beautiful lawn. Neighbors and passersby alike stopped to compliment his work.

Life wasn’t always easy for Ray, but he persevered and succeeded. His family is so proud of all his accomplishments and the positive difference he made.

If you ever met Ray, you likely heard one of his stories which became more entertaining each time he told it. He enjoyed pointing out exotic marine life in local reservoirs while on family car rides. He always said he’d never grow up and kept his child-like imagination his whole life. He had a quick wit, sarcastic sense of humor, intelligence, and heart of gold.

Ray was a member of Young Farmers, Washington County Dairy Club, Holstein Club, coached youth basketball, and was a youth group leader at Parkside Church.

To know him was to love him. He lived his life his way and “Ray Stories” will live on for years. He will surely be missed.

In addition to his father, Ray was predeceased by his in-laws, Timothy, and Catherine Daly; several aunts, uncles, cousins, a brother-in-law, a niece, and nephew-in-law.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 41 years, Mary McGeoch; sons: Ryan, and Jonathan; mother, Barbara McGeoch; grandsons: Israel and Titus who lovingly named him Grandpa Hoo-Ray; sister, Patricia Burton; brother, Russell McGeoch (Cindy); daughter-in-law, Sarah Marlowe; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Ray’s memory can be made to Equinox DV Services, Attn: Donations, 500 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206.

To view Ray’s Book of memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.