Raymond Mercier

Jan. 25, 1930 — Aug 19, 2020

BALLSTON SPA — Raymond W. Mercier, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, following a long illness.

Born on Jan. 25, 1930 in Piercefield, he was the son of the late Joseph and Edith (Ruhle) Mercier.

Ray attended Corinth High School.

He joined the United States Navy on March 3, 1947, serving on the USS Power and the USS Snyder until his honorable discharge in 1952.

Ray married the love of his life, Geraldine Winslow, and the couple resided for many years in Ballston Spa. She passed away Jan. 23, 2013.

He was a logger and truck driver for many years before taking the position as head mechanic at BFI in Latham for several years. He also worked at (Van Patten) Country Club Acres in Clifton Park, and retiring at Hicks Rubbish Removal in Ballston Lake.

Ray was a former member of the VFW Post 358 of Ballston Spa for several years.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting, fishing and camping. He spent many years at The Checkered Lodge in Black Pond. If he wasn’t home, you could always find him at camp.