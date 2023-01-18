Aug. 24, 1946—Jan. 15, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Raymond L. Bennett, Sr., 76, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Born on Aug. 24, 1946, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John and Velma (Noland) Bennett.

Raymond attended Fort Edward School. He worked for the Village of Fort Edward DPW for 29 years. He was a member of the Moreau Horseshoe Club, and the Fort Edward Bowling League.

In 1968, Raymond married the love of his life Margaret Ellis as Raymond liked to call her “Margaret Mary,” at the Village Baptist Church in Fort Edward.

Raymond enjoyed horseshoes, bowling, coin collecting, family gatherings, long car rides, fishing, auto work, classic cars, helping neighbors, watching grandkids, watching the TV show Gunsmoke, driving kids and grandkids everywhere.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his brothers-in-law: Wayne and James.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Margaret; his children: Maryann (Chris) of Fort Edward, Raymond, Jr. of Fort Edward, Tracy (Jay) of Queensbury, Michael (Lisa) of Wilbraham, MA; his grandchildren: Shane “The Rock,” Joshua (Katie), Tyler (Maggie), Zachary (Gail), Tiffany, Breanna, Jonathan, Hunter, Lily, Sophia; four great-grandchildren; his sisters: Mary Keyser, Linda Knowles; special nephew, John Keyser; special caretakers: Jamie Keyser (niece), Maggie, Gail; his beloved dog, Rosco; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

After calling hours at 6:30 p.m., the family is inviting everyone to the join them at the Fort Edward American Legion at 44 McCrea St., Fort Edward, NY 12828. A parking area is in the rear of the building.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Raymond’s memory can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

