Raymond K. Davignon

March 14, 1935—July 8, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Raymond Kenneth Davignon, 87, formerly of 8 New St., South Glens Falls, NY passed away at the home of his daughter Evelyn with his loving family by his side on July 8, 2022.

Born March 14, 1935, in Glens Falls, NY he is the son of the late Orletta B. and Kenneth L. Davignon. Raymond graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1954.

Following high school, Raymond enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served stationed in West Germany on the Herzo Base from 1955-1959.

Raymond worked for the New York State Department of Corrections until his retirement in 1991. He later worked as a cook at the Glens Falls high school cafeteria to pacify his time.

Raymond was a devoted dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He enjoyed morning walks to Stewart’s and being with his family. He was especially proud of his bowling with a high game of 299 and golfing a hole-in-one. He also found joy in watching all sports on TV especially football. He took great pride in his house and yard. He was devoted member of the Elks Lodge #81 in Queensbury, NY.

Those left to cherish his memory are his only daughter, Evelyn Barlow and her fiance Don Howard II of Glens Falls; granddaughters: Shawna (Josh) Russell of Hudson Falls, Diedra Barlow and fiance Genevieve Corrin of Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren: Schyler Russell and fiance Jana Depalo of South Glens Falls, Kenadie and Elyse Russell of Hudson Falls; sisters: Darlene Cardinal and Nancy (Pat) Gautier; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Raymond’s request there will be no calling hours. All are welcome to Pine View Cemetery, July 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. for a graveside service.

In loving memory of Raymond, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205 or to American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

The family would like to say a thank you to Shawna, his granddaughter for all she did for her grandfather, to Ruth Fish, FNP, Amy McMaster, NP, Ruth Carson his caregiver and High Peaks Hospice. All your kindness and compassion was greatly appreciated and never went unnoticed.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.