September 25, 1959 — August 6, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Raymond Joseph DeLisle, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.
Born on Sept. 25, 1959 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Rita (Terrio) DeLisle.
Raymond graduated from Queensbury High School in 1978. He served in the United States Navy from 1978 to 1982. While in the military he attended Tidewater Community College, SUNY Adirondack and graduated from Hudson Valley Community College.
For 17 years, Raymond worked for New York State as a computer programmer in Albany.
He was a member of the Fort Edward Booster Club for many years. Raymond enjoyed bowling, attending sporting events at Fort Edward and riding his motorcycle. He loved watching sports; his favorite teams were the Los Angeles Rams football team, New York Mets baseball team, Philadelphia 76ers basketball team and the Montreal Canadiens hockey team. His proudest accomplishment was being a dad and being involved in his sons lives.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his infant daughter, Brandywine Hope DeLisle; and his brother, Louis DeLisle.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Bradley and Brenton DeLisle; his brother, John DeLisle and his wife, Judy; his sister, Ann Cutter and her husband, Roger; his sister-in-law, Mary DeLisle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Burial with full military honors will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Memorial donations in Raymond’s memory can be made to the Fort Edward Booster Club, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
