Raymond J. Zerwick

Ray was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church, life member of the Knights of Columbus, member of Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion in Schuylerville and was a founding member of the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard. He was proud to honor his fellow veterans and loved being in the company of that group.

His final, and in a way most difficult act of service was caring for his wife Theresa as her illness progressed. When she could no longer remain at home, he went to the nursing home almost every day. A lot of hours were spent just sitting there holding her hand. It is a beautiful 71 year love story.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Fred McGreevy.

Survivors include his wife Theresa Zerwick; his son Timothy J. Zerwick of Schuylerville; his daughter, Peg McGreevy (Ed Grow) of Flagler Beach, FL; grandchildren: Timothy McGreevy, Tracey (Scott) Cranston, Paul (Jenna) McGreevy, Joseph (Trudy) McGreevy; and several cousins.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated at Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville for the family. Burial will be at a later date to be announced at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.