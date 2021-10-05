Jan. 20, 1926—Oct. 2, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Raymond J. Palmer, Sr., 95, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center with his family by his side.

He was born on January 20, 1926 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Francis and Ruth (Langworthy) Palmer, Sr.

Raymond was a World War ll Veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater. During his military service, he received the American Theater Medal, Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal with three stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one star and was a life member of the Queensbury VFW Post 6196.

Following his military service, Raymond was employed by Ciba Geigy/Hercules as a Chemical Technician until his retirement in 1986.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife, Sylvia, to naval reunions as well as being an avid outdoorsman, hiking and camping.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Sylvia, who passed away in 2012; an infant son, James Raymond Palmer; son, Henry Palmer; daughter, Gloria Hedrick; three sisters, Ester LaPoint, Doris Smith, June Howk and a brother, Francis Palmer, Jr.