March 9 , 1941—Nov. 6, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Raymond J. Albert, 80, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Born on March 9, 1941, in North Woodstock, NH, he was the son of the late Azade “AJ” and Irene (Allaire) Albert.

Raymond graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1959. He enlisted into the United States Air Force following graduation and served until 1963.

On April 29, 1989, Ray married Wanda Brockway at the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls. They spent 29 loving years together until her passing in January of 2018.

Ray enjoyed computers, cars, tinkering, music and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was predeceased by his sister, Florence Traver.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Kelly Flewelling of Broadalbin, Katie Cook and her husband, Steve of Fort Edward, Darcy Flewelling, Ralph Flewelling, Jr. and his wife, Karen of Fort Edward, Tammy Durkee and her husband, Steven of Argyle; his grandchildren: Jessica Benoit and her husband, Jeremiah of Broadalbin, Ralph Flewelling III and his partner, Nikki of Hartford, Dean Stevenson and his wife, Jessica of Fort Ann, Dawson Durkee and his partner, Emily of Argyle, Dillon Durkee, Olivia Cook and Eli Maille-Cook all of Fort Edward; his great-grandchildren: Rylee, Carter, Jonas, Aiden, Arianna, Mason, Finley, Robert, Samantha, Damien, and Derrik; his brother, Larry Albert and his wife, Linda; and his special family friends: Roy Phillips of Argyle and Belva Langworthy of Argyle; and several nieces and nephews.

At Ray’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with full military honors.

Memorial donations can be made in Ray’s name to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Ray’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.