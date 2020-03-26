LAKE GEORGE — Raymond Herring, 88, of Lake George, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born on July 20, 1931 in Bayside, Queens, he was the son of the late Albert and Lisbeth Herring. He grew up in Bayside, Queens. Ray proudly served his country in the US NAVY during the Korean War. He moved to Poughkeepsie as a young adult to begin an apprenticeship for IBM. Ray retired from IBM in Fishkill, New York after 42 years of service. Upon retirement, he worked for H&R Block for 15 years. Ray enjoyed spending time in Lake George and Florida. His hobbies included boating, gardening and spending time with his beloved family and friends.