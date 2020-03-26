Raymond Herring
July 20, 1931 — March 23, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Raymond Herring, 88, of Lake George, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born on July 20, 1931 in Bayside, Queens, he was the son of the late Albert and Lisbeth Herring. He grew up in Bayside, Queens. Ray proudly served his country in the US NAVY during the Korean War. He moved to Poughkeepsie as a young adult to begin an apprenticeship for IBM. Ray retired from IBM in Fishkill, New York after 42 years of service. Upon retirement, he worked for H&R Block for 15 years. Ray enjoyed spending time in Lake George and Florida. His hobbies included boating, gardening and spending time with his beloved family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by a son, Steven Herring; his brother, Frederick Herring; sister-in-law, Jane Herring; and his son-in-law, Donald Nameth.

Ray is survived by his beloved wife, Dolores Herring of Lake George; his daughter, Diane Nameth of Wappingers Falls; and daughter and son in-law, Ann (Gary) Crossman of Queensbury; grandsons, Kyle Nameth of Boston, Massachusetts, Ryan Nameth of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Trevor Nameth of Wappingers Falls; sister, Elizabeth Wang of Poughkeepsie; brother, George Herring of Poughkeepsie; and sister-in-law, Sondra Herring of Poughkeepsie.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

