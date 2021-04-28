 Skip to main content
Raymond Henry Call

Aug. 9, 1932—Apr. 26, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Raymond Henry Call, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday April 26, 2021, at his residence at The Glen at Hiland Meadows after a struggle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Ray, the son of Asa Jacob and Romaine (Wakeman) Call of Tompkins Cove, NY was born in Suffern, NY on August 9, 1932.

Ray graduated Stony Point High School in 1950 and continued his education at the University at Albany-SUNY. Ray proudly served his country by enlisting in the US Army during the Korean War. After Ray’s term of enlistment ended, he returned to the University at Albany, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1957, and Master’s Degree in 1958.

Ray was predeceased by his loving wife, Joyce Ann (Burwash) of Clifton Park, NY. Ray and Joyce met while studying biology at the University at Albany. After marriage, they settled in Suffern, NY to teach in the local school districts and raise a family. Their love of family, science and nature, led them to purchase a summertime lake home in the Adirondacks. Ray held Hadlock near and dear to his heart, where summer family gatherings created and shared a lifetime of memories.

Ray is survived by daughter, Claudia (Robert) Castro of Blairsville, GA; son, Eric (Lauren) Call of Guilderland, NY; granddaughters: Lily and Amelia Call, and Hannah and Paulina Castro; and grandson Aren Castro.

Ray was also predeceased by son, Jeffery Call of Albany, NY.

Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and teacher. He was kind, generous, smart and witty. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

At his request, there will be no funeral services and burial will take place at the Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Contributions to Ray’s memory can be made to the National Parkinson’s foundation by calling 1(800)473-4636 or www.parkinson.org.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

