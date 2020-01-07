Sept. 23, 1950 — Jan. 3, 2020
FRIENDS LAKE — Raymond H. “Ray” Gallagher, 69, of Friends Lake, New York and Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at his residence in Bradenton surrounded by his loving family.
Ray was born in Manhattan on Sept. 23, 1950 in New York City. After Ray served his country in the United States Marine Corps, Ray joined the New York City Police Academy in 1973. He worked his entire career in the Bronx, later becoming a homicide detective, in which capacity he served until his retirement in 1993.
Ray was incredibly proud of his beautiful family which included his amazing wife, three wonderful daughters and five lovely granddaughters. His passion for horse racing was apparent through his visits every summer to the Saratoga Race Course and during his many trips to Belmont. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all. He will always be remembered for his extraordinary strength, zest for life, witty sense of humor, good nature and love for animals.
Ray is survived by his mother, Helen “Cookie” Gallagher; his wife, Patricia (Pat) Gallagher; and his three daughters, Christine Gallagher Fills (Joe), Tracey Gallagher, and Katharine Gallagher (Alex Meader). He was the grandfather to Julia Henry, Fiona Henry, Alana Thacker, Alexis Fills and Emma Fills. Ray is also survived by his three siblings, his brother, Joseph Gallagher, his sisters, Mary Sweeny and Joanne Sheehan (Mike).
Services were held on Monday, Jan. 6.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may wish to make donations to SPCA of Upstate New York http://www.spcauny.org or Chestertown Fire Department located at 5885 state Route 8, Chestertown, NY 12817. For a full obituary please visit https://www.shannonfuneralhomes.com/listings.
