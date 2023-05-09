March 23, 1926—April 24, 2023

WARRENSBURG—Raymond H. Combs, 97, formerly of Warrensburg, South Glens Falls and Glenville NY, as well as Tampa and Zephyr Hills, FL, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Ray was born on March 23, 1926, in Argyle, NY to the late Harold and Laura (Beswick) Combs. He grew up in Warrensburg, NY, went off to war at age 17 serving in the Pacific Theatre on the USS Randolph Aircraft Carrier. He survived a kamikaze attack after being blown overboard by the blast.

He returned home to marry his sweetheart “Betty” Hall and raise two boys in South Glens Falls, NY.

Ray worked at the Coca-Cola Plant in South Glens Falls for 17 years after which he and Betty managed a mobile home park in Tampa, FL for two decades. They then moved back to Glenville, NY to be close to their grandchildren.

We will miss his stories of growing up in Warrensburg on a farm-ranch, having no indoor plumbing, riding a horse to school, having chores at seven years old, snagging chickens for dinner, and expressing the normalcy of it all.

Besides his parents, Ray was predeceased by his wife “Betty” of over 50 years; his partner, Ellen Prespare of 15 years and his brother, Howard Combs.

Ray is survived by sons: Walter James Combs and his wife Laura of Scotia, NY and Terry Combs and his wife Ginny of Framingham, MA; grandchildren: Ian Combs and his wife Michelle, Shayla Combs and her husband Jose, Jesse Combs and Griffin Combs; two great-grandchildren: Serenity and Emile.

The family wants to thank the staff at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehab Center for their loving care.

A private graveside gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.

