Oct. 7, 1935—Jan. 14, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Raymond Gene Lockhart, 87, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with loved ones by his side.

Born Oct. 7, 1935, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Albert S. and Elizabeth (Cooper) Lockhart.

Raymond married his sweetheart, Beverly Nobles, at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls on June 25, 1957.

Raymond had a 40 plus year career in the restaurant industry. He was the Building Supervisor for De Santis Enterprises which operated the Howard Johnson’s Restaurants in the region, Red Coach, and Carl R’s. Raymond and Beverly ran a small lawn care business which they worked during the evenings for several years. In later life, they owned a magnetic jewelry business, Beverly’s Unique Magnetic Jewelry, for 17 years. They also ran a foot detox business for many years.

Family was very important to Raymond. He and Beverly provided a family camp for all to gather for almost 30 years; the last one being on Glen Lake for 21 years.

Raymond and Beverly loved to travel. They did multiple cross country road trips to and from their winter home in Yuma, AZ. They took several cruises to places to include Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Australia, England, Scotland, and Russia.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Beverly; his infant daughter, Lauri Lee Lockhart; siblings: Bobby, Freida, Howard, and Frank Lockhart; and grandson, Richard Dempster, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Diana (Richard) Dempster, Randall (Wesley Neer) Lockhart, and Kimberly (Donald) Morse; grandchildren: Douglas, Andrew, Nathan, Kristen, Jennifer, Noah, Emma, and Jacob; 11 great-grandchildren plus two on the way; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Mattie, that he walked every day at Hovey Pond.

There will be no calling hours.

A graveside ceremony will take place in the Spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, 52 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.