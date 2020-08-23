Raymond Floyd Starks, Sr.

On April 6, 1957 Raymond married the love of his life, Beverly (Blair). They were married 51 years and had six children. Raymond loved working in his garage especially on anything with an engine. He also loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews going down memory lane.

Raymond proudly served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1962 and afterward served in the Army National Guard. He traveled the world while in the service. He worked numerous jobs to provide for his family. He drove an ice wagon; he was a logger and he even had a garbage route on the side that his older sons helped with. Ray worked at Nibco for many years. He was hired as a machinist and eventually worked his way up to supervisor, despite having only an 8th grade education. Ray traveled to multiple Nibco Plants in the U.S. & Mexico to help improve production and machine efficiencies.