July 3, 1954—March 7, 2023

EDINBURG — Raymond F. Kilmartin, 68, passed away Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on July 3, 1954, in Amsterdam, he was the son of the late Harold Krester and Mary Kilmartin.

Ray worked for 43 years as a heavy haul truck driver making his way through 48 states. Twenty of his working years were at Cady Company in Amsterdam. He also worked at Bacigalupo Trucking in Greenfield Center prior to his retirement in 2020.

Ray loved driving big trucks, snowmobiling, ice fishing with his brothers, NASCAR (especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr.).

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers: Harold Krester and Fred Lohmeyer.

Survivors include his children: Raymond Kilmartin, Jr. and Sarah Kilmartin; his loving siblings: twin brother, Ronald “Rooster” (Donna Finlan) Kilmartin and Vivian Lohmeyer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ray’s family would like to thank a special cousin, Joyce Darrow for her support.

In keeping with Ray’s wishes, there are no services scheduled.

Contributions in his memory may be directed to Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

“10-4 OVER AND OUT”

