Dec. 1, 1950 — Sept. 19, 2019
ARGYLE — Raymond F. “Mudd” Graham passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.
Born Dec. 1, 1950 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Foster and Geraldine (McKernon) Graham.
Mudd proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1970-71. Upon his return home, he was employed as a factory worker at several area mills, including Decora, GE and most recently Scott Paper in Fort Edward.
Mudd was a friend to everyone who knew him. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially at the many beautiful ponds within the Adirondacks. He grew perennials in his flower gardens and could often be found taking his “best friend,” Jake the dog, for coffee and on his various outings. Most of all, Mudd enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He loved attending all of their sporting events. Mudd will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence and Willard; sister, Betsy McCotter and husband Wilfred; and his special friends, Morris Bardin and Alan Carruthers.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Allyson Humiston (Jason) and Brittne Graham; his grandchildren, Tyler and Kylee Humiston and Autumn, Ryleigh and Sylis Rivers; his brother, Ronald Graham and wife, Donna; his former wife, Charlene “Bunny” Pugliese (Ed); and many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as numerous good friends.
Friends may call from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. following the calling hours.
Burial will take place at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, directly following the services at the funeral home. A reception will follow the graveside services at the Argyle Fire Department.
Memorial donations in Ray’s name can be made to the Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809; or to the J.A. Barkley Hose Co., P.O. Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
