Aug. 3, 1929—March 12, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Raymond F. Canavan, Sr., 93, passed away at home Sunday, March 12, 2023, after a brief illness with his loved ones by his side.

Born Aug. 3, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Peter and Alice (Markey) Canavan.

Ray served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1952.

On Sept. 24, 1955, Ray married his wife of nearly 50 years, Blanche Marchelewski.

Some of his many enjoyments included the New York Yankees, the Racino, and Saratoga Racetrack. He loved having backyard cookouts and enjoying the company of family, friends, and his neighbors at Woodlyns at Cedar Ct. in Queensbury. In recent years he took great pleasure in watching his granddaughter, Shea, playing sports.

Ray worked for New York Life Insurance, Hess Oil Corp. and he was a liquor store owner, and the owner/operator of Green Haven Motel in Lake George, NY.

In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his wife, Blanche; his son, Kevin Canavan; his sister, Mary Burkitt; and his brother, Peter Canavan, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Barbara Canavan of Saratoga Springs, Patricia Sieber of Queensbury, Annemarie Sullivan of Brunswick, GA, Raymond Canavan of Glens Falls, and Mark (Terri) Canavan of Lake Luzerne; his grandchildren: Amanda Sieber (Chad Lanier), Alison Canavan, Lauren (Kyle) Prust, Kevin Canavan, Ryan Sullivan, and Shea Canavan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place this July at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George, NY. A ceremony with military honors will take place at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery. Specific dates will be announced in a future edition of The Post-Star and updated on our website.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Ray’s longtime physician and family friend, Dr. Bill Tedesco, the loving care from aides at the Neighbors of New York Homecare, HCR Homecare, and the Hudson Headwaters medical staff.

In loving memory of Ray, contributions may be made to Woofs for Warriors, PO Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Purrs & Paws Cat Shelter, PO Box 4197, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.