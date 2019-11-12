{{featured_button_text}}

June 21, 1937 — Oct. 20, 2019

HARTFORD — Raymond Edward Hilder, 82 of Hartford passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital where he shared a room with his wife surrounded by family.

Raymond was born June 21, 1937 in Whitehall the son of Edward and Minnie (Gordon) Hilder. He served in the Air Force and the Army National Guard and was a member of the Whitehall American Legion Post 83. He retired from Telescope in the Mid 90s after 35 years. He enjoyed Bartending at Bayview Gardens for Mackey and Marilyn Gordon and at Howie’s Bar and Grill for his father and mother-in-law. Ray loved being outdoors in his garden and tending to his wife’s flowers. He loved teaching his grandchildren how to play cards. He enjoyed going to auctions with his wife. He was the greatest husband, father and grandfather, always patient, kind and hard working.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Betty Herbert, and Janice Card; and his father-in-law, Howard Osborne.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Osborne Hilder, their children Melissa Rockenstire (George) of Hampton, New York, Floyd Hilder (Lori) of Hartford, Patricia Kasuba (Stanley) of Whitehall, and Raymond Hilder (Beth) of Brandon, Vermont, grandchildren, Breanne Ryder (Clayton), Rachael Pratt (Dusty), Samantha Kasuba, Allie and Lucas Lacey; step-grandchildren, Allie and Steven Lathrop; great-grandchildren, Knox and Addison Pratt, and Wyatt Ryder; daughter, Dianne Wilson (Butch) and her family of Chester, Vermont; his sister, Shirley Epifanio; brother, William Hilder (Ann); mother-in-law, Eileen Osborne; sister-in-law, Marion Austin (Harold); brother-in-law, Howie Osborne (Sandy); many cousins, nieces and nephews; two friends that were dear to his heart, Victor and Tina Bailey; and his beloved dogs, Patty and Izzy.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Funeral Services will be conducted at noon following the calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Mettowee Cemetery, Granville.

