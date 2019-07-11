March 24, 1937 — July 2, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Raymond E. Whiting, 82, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Born on March 24, 1937 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of Frank Sr. and Grace (LeValley) Whiting.
Raymond enjoyed cooking, baking, casinos and puzzles. In his later years, dad’s greatest enjoyments were the outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing or filling his bird feeders, then complaining about the squirrels stealing the food. Dad was a perfectionist, especially when it came to the presentation of his outside plants and flowers. They just had to be perfect, and they are! His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of 24 years, Antoinette; his second wife of 30 years, Margaret; his daughter, Tracy; two sons, David and Steve; all his brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his daughters, Lisa (Lenny) Baker of Athol, Karen (Art) Smith of Queensbury, Nancy (Rick) Smith of Corinth, Debbie Hill of Queensbury, Tammie (Jim) Landers of Queensbury and Amy (Chris) Connelly of Queensbury; his son, Scott (Sherry) Whiting of South Glens Falls; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Harriett Nichols of Kingsbury.
At dad’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be private, and a celebration of dad’s life with his family will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Holly Steady (home nurse), Tammy Garvin (home health aide) and Alex Nelson, dad’s favorite treatment center RN!
Donations can be made in dad’s memory to CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; Warren County Health Services, 1340 U.S. 9 Lake George, NY 12845; or The Greater Adirondack Home Aides, 25 Willowbrook Road #4, Queensbury, NY 12804.
For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
