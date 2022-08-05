 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond E. Periard, Jr.

Raymond E. Periard, Jr.

Aug. 7, 1943—Aug. 2, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Raymond E. Periard, Jr., 78, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born August 7, 1943 in Schuylerville, he was the son of the late Raymond E. Periard, Sr. and Marion (Woodbeck) Periard.

Ray worked for the Batten Kill Railroad for ten years until he went to work for the Cambridge DPW for five years and he then worked for the Greenwich DPW for fourteen years until he retired.

Ray loved working on old trucks, enjoyed fishing and watching parades. Most importantly, he always looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Derreck Keath; siblings, Evelyn “Dottie” Nolan and Tony “Bum” Periard.

Ray is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Bernice (Nolan) Periard whom he married September 15, 1974; his children, Chad (Laura) Periard of Salem, Raymond (Tammy Packard) Periard of Greenwich, Bruce (Chrissy) Periard of Cambridge, Bryan (Crystal) Periard of Greenwich and Jennifer Periard of Clifton Park. Ray is also survived by his sisters, Claudette “Punky” Periard of Granville and Carol McCormick of South Carolina; a brother-in-law, George Nolan of Greenwich; grandchildren, Christopher Periard, Hunter Periard, Kennedy Periard, Devan Linendoll, Bruce Periard, Jr., Emma Periard, Raymond Periard and Maximus Periard; great-grandchildren, Adysan Periard, Autumn Thibeau, Hunter Periard, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

A private gathering will be held for the immediate family at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.

To offer condolences to Ray’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

