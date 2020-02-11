Aug. 12, 1940 — Feb. 2, 2020
HAMPTON — Raymond E. Packard Sr. 79, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at University of Vermont Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 12, 1940 in Glens Falls, New York the son of Wilmot and Adaline (Cooper) Packard.
Raymond was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving with the 101st Airborne Division. He loved boating and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed camping and all things outdoors. He spent many enjoyable years on bowling teams with family and friends and in his later years found a love for the game again through Wii Sports, and he loved to challenge all those willing!
You have free articles remaining.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Jean (Gould) Betit; his children and grandchildren, Wilmot and his wife, Robin, and their daughter Sydney; Raymond Jr.; Jonathan and his wife, Marcie, and their children Sean, Joshua and Amanda; Christopher and his wife, Heather; and Kelly and her children Jamie-lyn Leclair and Andrew; his stepchildren, Steven and his wife, Barbara; Francis, Karen and Tina; his siblings, Sam and his wife, Clara, and Beverly and her husband, Mike; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Verlie Mae “Pat”; his son, Randy; his stepson, Timothy Betit; and his siblings, William and Bunny.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the Memorial Service at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, 266 Allen Ave., Poultney, VT, officiated by Fr. Steven Scarmozzino.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.