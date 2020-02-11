Aug. 12, 1940 — Feb. 2, 2020

HAMPTON — Raymond E. Packard Sr. 79, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at University of Vermont Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 12, 1940 in Glens Falls, New York the son of Wilmot and Adaline (Cooper) Packard.

Raymond was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving with the 101st Airborne Division. He loved boating and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed camping and all things outdoors. He spent many enjoyable years on bowling teams with family and friends and in his later years found a love for the game again through Wii Sports, and he loved to challenge all those willing!

Raymond is survived by his wife, Jean (Gould) Betit; his children and grandchildren, Wilmot and his wife, Robin, and their daughter Sydney; Raymond Jr.; Jonathan and his wife, Marcie, and their children Sean, Joshua and Amanda; Christopher and his wife, Heather; and Kelly and her children Jamie-lyn Leclair and Andrew; his stepchildren, Steven and his wife, Barbara; Francis, Karen and Tina; his siblings, Sam and his wife, Clara, and Beverly and her husband, Mike; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.