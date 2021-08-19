 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond E. Humphreys
0 entries

Raymond E. Humphreys

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Raymond E. Humphreys

Dec. 14, 1948—Aug. 16, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Raymond E. Humphreys, 72, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Albany Medical Center from complications from a stroke, with his wife by his side.

Ray was born on December 14, 1948, in Orange, NJ to Ted and Betty (Theiss) Humphreys. He grew up in a loving family on a family compound with four siblings and seven cousins.

He was a talented guitarist. After graduating high school, Ray enlisted in the United States Air Force and served four years including a tour in Vietnam.

After his service to his country, he attended Morris County Community College and earned an Associate Degree in Business. He joined a family electric contracting business with his grandfather and became a Licensed Electrical Contractor.

He was also a rescue diver and was only one test away from becoming a licensed pilot.

In 1990, he relocated his family to Queensbury and started his career as a paper mill electrician at Finch Pruyn, then Encore, and finally Irving Tissue, retiring four years ago.

He was involved in scouting during the years his sons were pursuing their Eagle ranks and was very proud of their accomplishments.

In 1998, we were blessed with a successful kidney transplant which allowed us 23 more years. Ray was really one of the good guys.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Ray was predeceased by a sister, Barbara. He is now with his best girl, Katy, his Irish Setter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Lora; and his sons: John (Sara) and James (Kristina); and six beautiful grandchildren: Vincent, Nicholas, Brennan, Isla Rose, Matthew, and Celine; also, his brother, Gary (Sue); and his sisters: Patti and Diane; sisters-in-law: Nancy (Ken) and Susan; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Per the family’s request, all services will be private.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Mihindu and his staff for years of dedicated care.

In loving memory of Ray, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205, or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.

Condolences be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

“We live with sadness but we shouldn’t live sadly.”

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans admit to drinking on the clock while working from home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News