Raymond E. Humphreys

Dec. 14, 1948—Aug. 16, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Raymond E. Humphreys, 72, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Albany Medical Center from complications from a stroke, with his wife by his side.

Ray was born on December 14, 1948, in Orange, NJ to Ted and Betty (Theiss) Humphreys. He grew up in a loving family on a family compound with four siblings and seven cousins.

He was a talented guitarist. After graduating high school, Ray enlisted in the United States Air Force and served four years including a tour in Vietnam.

After his service to his country, he attended Morris County Community College and earned an Associate Degree in Business. He joined a family electric contracting business with his grandfather and became a Licensed Electrical Contractor.

He was also a rescue diver and was only one test away from becoming a licensed pilot.

In 1990, he relocated his family to Queensbury and started his career as a paper mill electrician at Finch Pruyn, then Encore, and finally Irving Tissue, retiring four years ago.