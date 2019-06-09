January 6, 1924—June 1, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Raymond E. Erb, 95, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, Connecticut.
Born on Jan. 6, 1924 in Union City, New Jersey he was the son of Joseph and Catherine (Deublein) Erb.
Ray served in the Army from July 30, 1943 to April 17, 1946. During his service, he earned European African Middle Eastern Campaign & World War II Victory Medals. While he served in Germany in WWII, he was proud to be part of a medical unit with the 216th General Hospital, servicing equipment.
He completed 6 years of night classes at RCA Institute NYC, studying mechanics and refrigeration. He then relocated to upstate New York to pursue his love of skiing, and accepted employment with GE in Hudson Falls, retiring 29 years later. In 1961, Ray married Joan Forster; they were blessed with two children, Anne and Stephen. Ray enjoyed attending many 4-H events for Anne and all of Stephen’s Little League and soccer games all through high school. The Erbs traveled throughout the U.S., Alaska, Iceland, Italy and central Europe. Ray enjoyed activities with local senior citizen groups, most especially playing bridge.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan and children, Anne and Stephen. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marie Shaw of Queensbury; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow with full military honors at Pine View Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758512, Topeka, KS 66675-8512.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfunerlhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.