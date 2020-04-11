July 12, 1968 — March 29, 2020
HADLEY — Raymond E. Brennan Jr. of Hadley passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2020. Born on July 12, 1968 at Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Donna Jo and Raymond E. Brennan Sr.
Following growing up in Hudson Falls, New York he attended Paul Smith’s College.
While working at Quad Graphics he enjoyed traveling the world to tour with the Grateful Dead. Then changing his career path to HVAC and partnered up with his dear friend Joe Penree to form J&R Services. Lastly, he followed his passion for cooking at some area restaurants including Back Street BBQ and Captain Naughty’s.
He had a love for spending time outside from climbing many of the high peaks, hunting, fishing, white water rafting, to tending to his garden. He was happiest when he was hanging with his friends and riding his 98 Fat Boy.
Ray founded the Sacandaga Lake Poker Run in 2002. He solely sponsored this run with the knowledge that he would never break even. God knows it wasn’t about the money for Ray. It was the ride and time with friends. Ray was known and loved by many. He will be missed dearly.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Kerry Clear. He is survived by his sister, Tara (Matt) Hunt of Ontario, New York; and brother, Aaron (Heidi) Brennan of South Glens Falls, New York; his aunt Vivian Newhouse; and many nieces and nephews.
At this time there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
