Raymond E. Baker, Sr.
Dec. 18, 1938 — June 1, 2020

SOUTH CORINTH — Raymond E. Baker, Sr., 81, of Tannery Hill Road and lifelong resident of South Corinth passed away Monday evening, June 1, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness.

Born on December 18, 1938 in South Corinth he was the son of the late Ernest and Ada (Potter) Baker. Ray enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 and proudly served in the 41st Tank Battalion, 8th Infantry Division in Leipheim, Germany earning the Good Conduct Medal.

He married Ethel Brennan on July 18, 1967 in Corinth. Together, they spent 52 wonderful years together and shared a life full of love and laughter.

Ray worked in construction for Kaymr Mechanical Co. and later MLB Industries of Malta for many years, 20 of those years were spent at Finch Pruyn Paper Company where he made many lifelong friends.

He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, gardening, driving corvettes for many years, drag car racing and spending time with his friends (especially Sam Holland) at the Glad Rag Saloon and racetrack. He also could be found from time to time having a cup of coffee with the guys at Stewart’s.

He was predeceased by three brothers: Alvin Baker, Edward Baker, and Arthur Baker. Survivors include his devoted wife, Ethel Baker; daughter, Teresa Whitcomb of Porter Corners; son, Raymond Baker, Jr. of Porter Corners; one brother, Donald (Cindy) Baker of Corinth; four grandchildren: Brevan Whitcomb, Blake Whitcomb, Chad Baker and Alicia Baker; two great-grandchildren: Dayton Allen and Wyatt Baker; several nieces and nephews.

Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be held privately.

Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, South Corinth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray’s memory may be directed to the Dialysis Center of Glens Falls.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Mihindu of Adirondack Nephrology Associates, and Lorraine LaFreniere of Glens Falls Dialysis Center for their compassion and care over the years.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

