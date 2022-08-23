Sept. 14, 1933—Aug. 18, 2022

HADLEY — Raymond E. Baehm, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Born September 14, 1933, in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Howard N. and Mildred E. (Bond) Baehm.

Ray graduated high school in Schenectady and earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Champlain College and Hartwick College. While at college, Ray played on the tennis, soccer, baseball, and basketball teams.

Raymond served his country honorably as an Army Private 1st Class from September 1953 to August 1955.

Raymond eloped with Joan V. Dawson over 63 years ago and stayed happily married. Ray was loved and admired by all who knew him. He never had an unkind word for anyone.

He worked at Continental Insurance as the Supervisor in the Insurance Underwriting Department.

Raymond grew up swimming and boating on the Great Sacandaga Reservoir, first with his parents and siblings, and then introduced his own family to the joys of the Sacandaga. Some of his other enjoyments in life included watching baseball (Go Yankees!), soccer and football. He liked hiking, camping, and doing outdoor sports. He coached little league and played soccer. But he enjoyed being with his wife and family most of all.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his wife Joan V. (Dawson) Baehm; sisters and brothers-in-law: William and Marion (Baehm) Moran and Taylor and Dorothy (Baehm) Railton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Raymond E. “Chip” Baehm, Jr., Brenda (Stephen) Babson, and Douglas H. (Kristen Keefe) Baehm; grandchildren: Robert R. (Ashli Fragomeni) Baehm, Samantha R. (Pincheon) Rogers, Erin M. (Pincheon) Donahue and fiancee Ronald J. Conover, Stephen J. and Avery (Clarke) Babson II, Sean M. Babson, and Sarah J. (Babson) and Sean Gorthey; great-grandchildren: Lily D. Baehm, Everleigh A. Donahue, Eloise G. Conover, Skylar M. Gorthey, Thomas M. Gorthey, ReesAnn E. Gorthey, Logan M. Gorthey, Trey (Stephen J. III) Babson, Eve M. Babson, Hattie R. Babson, and Jaycob Conover; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation with military honors will take place Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will start at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Scotty Matthews, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to private duty nurse, Charline Edwards and the staff at Peregrine Senior Living at Clifton Park for their quality care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Raymond to Fisher House Foundation for Veterans, 113 Holland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.