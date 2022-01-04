Raymond C. Virgil

Feb. 10, 1927 – Dec. 29, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Raymond “Ray” C. Virgil, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Boynton Beach, FL with his family by his side.

Born February 10, 1927 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Cassius J. Virgil and Christy A. Davison. Ray grew up on Goodman Road in the Town of Johnsburg and graduated from North Creek High School in 1943. He played town team baseball and basketball for Newcomb from 1947 to 1952 with friends George Fennessy and Jimmy Lapel.

He joined the Army in 1945 and served his country as part of the 88th Infantry occupational force in Italy. Ray, a member of the Teamsters Local 294, was employed as a truck driver and dispatcher for Safeway Truck Lines from 1952 to 1982. After retiring, he spent his summers as the caretaker of the Gansevoort Cemetery on Route 50 and in the winter operating his snowplow business where his customers loved him for his dedication and exceptional service.

Ray married Shirley A. Lynch in 1969, adopting Shirley’s son Richard, and went on to raise Richard and Shirley’s daughter Pamela, loving them as his own.

Ray’s true passion in life was baseball. He coached his son’s Little League teams at the Moreau Recreation Fields in the 1970s. Ray was a die-hard Cincinnati Reds fan starting in 1939. Over the years Ray traveled to Cincinnati, Montreal, Boston and Florida to see his beloved Reds play. Trips to New York City to see the Reds play the Mets with his friends Chris Harrington and Bill Crossett became an annual event. Spring brought Grapefruit League games in Florida. Summer nights would find Ray at East Field cheering on the Lumberjacks and Golden Eagles.

Ray bowled at Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward for over 30 years, first for Martha’s Dandee Creme and then for O’Malley’s Log Grille. Ray also played in the Moreau Recreation horseshoe league. Other hobbies included playing cards, ping pong, and going to the Saratoga Raceway and Casino. Ray was a member of the VFW Post 2475 of Glens Falls and the American Legion Post 0553 of South Glens Falls.

Ray was a family man, caring for his mother in her later years by tending to the Goodman Road Farm cutting the winter supply of firewood each year, mowing the hay fields and making necessary repairs. Ray loved children, especially his grandchildren Kyle and Morgan Crossett, attending events and showering them with affection. Ray was known for his great sense of humor with a song or limerick to fit every situation.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. Virgil and parents, Cassius and Christy Virgil. Ray is survived by: his son, and daughter-in-law, Richard P. and Cecelia Virgil of Boynton Beach, Florida; and daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Mark Sperling of Saranac Lake; grandson, his wife and great-grandchild: Kyle, Erin, and Zeb Crossett of Ballston Spa; granddaughter, Morgan Crossett of Ballston Spa; brother and sister-in-law, Richard E. and Susan Virgil of Johnsburg; nephews: Richard B. Virgil of AZ, Anthony Virgil and Josh Virgil of Johnsburg; nieces: Nancy Call of Utica and Joyce Morgan of Johnsburg.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring for family and friends followed by a private service at the Saratoga National Cemetery.