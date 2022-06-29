Sept. 9, 1946—June 26, 2022

ARGYLE — Raymond C. Powell went to his eternal resting place following a brief illness and complications from dementia. He passed peacefully with his loving daughter Naomi by his side. Raymond was born in Albany, NY on Sept. 9, 1946. He attended Philip Livingston Junior High and Albany High School before enlisting in the United States Army.

He then traveled to Fort Dix, N.J. for his basic infantry training. Following that, he was transferred to Fort Gordon, GA for advanced infantry training. He would then be assigned to Fort Brag, NC in preparation for his tour of duty in Vietnam. There he would undergo training in: infiltration, escape and evasion tactics and attend the Army’s Signal Corps School for Lineman.

Raymond’s unit contributed greatly to the Army’s telecommunications infrastructure. On Dec. 18, 1968, Raymond’s service would come to an end at Fort Bragg where he was honorably discharged from the Army.

He returned to his home in Schenectady, NY where he met and married the love of his life the late Joan Johnett Parker-Powell. Together the couple raised their two sons and a daughter.

Raymond loved to spend time with his children and in his free time he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Raymond will be missed by all he knew and loved him.

Raymond worked for The New York Telephone Company and later Verizon from 1968 until his retirement in 2001.

Raymond is predeceased by his mother Eva Swan Powell, father Raymond Powell, wife Joan Johnette Parker-Powell, son, Shawn Powell, and brother Tony Powell.

Survivors include his son, Richard Powell (Rebecca) of Gansevoort, NY; a daughter Naomi Farrington (Neil) of Gansevoort, NY; a brother, Ramundo (Maggie) Powell, of Union City, CA; sisters: Pamela Powell of Schenectady, NY, Linda Powell of Schenectady, NY and Wanda Powell of Scotia, NY; nine grandchildren: Connor and Lauren Farrington and Devin, Ethan, Jade, Savannah, Richard, Riley, Penelope Powell; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and two great-grandchildren: Oliver and Will.

The family is inviting you to Celebrate the Life of Raymond on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A religious service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Raymond will be laid to rest next to his wife, Joan with full military honors on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice, Inc. for the kindness and support given to our father in his final days. Contributions can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 434 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

For online condolences please visit www.tunisonfuneralhome.com.