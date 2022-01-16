May 9, 1947—Jan. 7, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Raymond A. Austin, 74, of Pearl Street, joined his parents and brother in Heaven on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Born May 9, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George and Virginia (Forte) Austin.

Ray was a 1965 Hudson Falls High School graduate. He then continued his education at SUNY Albany, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in English. After college, he moved to Boston and eventually settled down in San Francisco. In San Francisco, Ray met the love of his life, Fernando Roman. They were together for 40 years, sharing a lifetime of memories and travels throughout the world.

While in San Francisco, Ray was employed as a bilingual San Francisco Police Officer for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. After his and Fernando’s retirement, they moved to Hudson Falls and made their home on Pearl Street. Ray was so proud of his home and all the work both he and Fernando dedicated to restoring the Bronk House, also known as the Blue Garden.

Upon moving to Hudson Falls, Ray was involved with ESL, teaching English as a Second Language. He also taught adults how to read through the Tri-County Literacy Program. Ray loved his community and was always looking for ways to give. He was a selfless and generous man, continuously doing for his community. He actively delivered for Meals on Wheels and drove seniors to their appointments.

Besides his parents, Ray was predeceased by his brother, Bill Austin.

Survivors include his loving husband of 40 years, Fernando Roman of Hudson Falls; his brother, Donald Austin and his wife, Gail of Glens Falls; his nephew, Bill Austin and his wife, Liz of South Glens Falls; his mother-in-law, Maria Roman of FL; his brothers-in-law, Victor Roman and his wife, Alba, Ricky Roman, and Roberto Roman and wife; nieces and nephews: Raquel Lavoy and her husband, Eddie, Robertito Roman, Andres Gonzalez and his wife, Lindsay, Anthony Roman and his wife, Erica, Natalie Wasykoski and her husband, Ben, Pamela Kramer and her husband, Gabe, Robert Roman, Jr. and his fiance, Melissa, Ashley Roman; great-nieces, nephews and cousins; and many wonderful friends that have stood by Ray and Fernando through the years.

His husband, Fernando will be receiving family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A Celebration of his Life will be in the late spring or summer, at his home, where everyone can share memories of Ray and enjoy the beautiful gardens.

Burial will take place at a later date, in Union Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his parents and brother.

Donations in memory of Ray may be made to the Albany Damien Center, 728 Madison Ave., #100, Albany, NY 12208.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.