Nov. 26, 1933—Oct. 25, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Raymon F. Scott, 87, of Cambridge, passed away Monday morning, October 25, 2021 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born November 26, 1933 in London, England, he was the son of the late Edward “Ted” and Monica (Hardy) Scott.

Mr. Scott received his Bachelor’s Degree in Art & Architecture in England. He was a professional architect and artist working all over the world from 1974 until he retired in 2000.

Mr. Scott met his wife, Mary Leisz in 1972 and they were married December 28, 1974. They moved to Cambridge where they enjoyed their home and country living. He had many qualities such as being an artist, creative, a traveler, a sailor, animal lover, loved his family, especially his wife.

He attended St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary (Leisz) Scott; his children: Robin Ray Scott (Emily Benson-Scott) of New York City and Katharine Scott of Cambridge; siblings: Sheila Scott (James Smith) of Adams, MA, Edward Scott (Mary Reynolds) of Hoosick Falls, Terence Scott (Katherine Scott) of Reading, MA, Brian Scott of Florida; and his loving nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 S. Park St., Cambridge with Fr. Peter Tkocz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Cambridge.

