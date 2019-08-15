Dec. 11, 1947 — Aug. 13, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Raydeen Ann “Mittens” Garvin, 71, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Dec. 11, 1947 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion (Benway) Yole.
Mittens grew up in Glen Lake and graduated from Lake George High School. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Jim Garvin, at Skateland. Soon after, they married on April 22, 1967. Mittens and Jim were blessed with three beautiful children.
She was a stay-at-home mom and in her later years began her working career in retail. Her last job was as a cook at Queensbury Middle School, retiring after 17 years.
The center of her life was her family and her home. Mittens loved decorating her house for each and every holiday, which included holiday jewelry to match. She was an artist of many crafts. Mittens created beautiful glass paintings. She made sure all her family received crocheted blankets and made ceramics for her family to cherish.
She also loved going to hockey games with her husband. Mittens was an avid hockey fan and held season tickets to the Civic Center for many years. She loved to travel with her husband, family and friends. Mittens would do anything for anyone. She was witty, super smart, excelled in math and was so much fun to be around. Those that were lucky to have her in their life will forever miss her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James Garvin of Queensbury; her three devoted children, Jodi Perez of Hudson Falls, Theresa (Paul) Shambo of Lake George and Jami (Brian MacKenzie) Martindale of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren, Ashley (Duane) Scally of Hudson Falls, Kerrigan Martindale of Hudson Falls, Rachel Shambo of Lake George and Philip Shambo, also of Lake George; her great-grandchildren, Sophia Scally, Declan Scally, Ciaira Scally and Skyler Scally; her two brothers, James (Sandy) Yole of Fort Ann and William (Kelly) Yole of Queensbury; her uncle, Robert Yole of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses and the entire staff on Tower 6 at the Glens Falls Hospital, and her home health aides for their wonderful care and compassion given to Mittens and her family.
Memorial donations may be sent to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
