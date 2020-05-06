May 22, 1930 — May 2, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Raoul J. Waters passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Goffstown, New Hampshire on May 2, 2020.
He was born in Syracuse, 89 years ago on May 22, 1930, the last of four sons of the Rev. Barber and Rachel (Saxton) Waters. Ray attended public school in Massena and Watertown and graduated form Watertown High School. While in high school, he held the New York State record in high jump. He was president of the high school fraternity Hi Y and president of the Asbury Methodist Youth Fellowship. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954 and his Divinity degree in 1957, both from St. Lawrence University, and did further studies at Boston University School of Theology. He received special training in worship and church finance.
Ray was married to Jeanne Carol Ellis of Watertown on Sept. 2, 1951. The couple celebrated their 59th anniversary in 2010. Jeanne passed away on Oct. 12, 2010. Ray served churches in rural northern New York including a home missions building program, prior to transferring to the New York Annual Conference where he served in Croton-on-Hudson, Bristol, Connecticut, and Newburgh. He served as district youth coordinator for many years and summer camp director for several years. He was known for his children’s stories and sermonizing “to him who paints pictures with his words”, church building renovations, new buildings and debt retirement. Following a pastorate at Christ Church of Glens Falls, in Troy Conference, he retired with 40 years of service under appointment in the United Methodist Church. He then moved to Cambridge where he and Jeanne, had purchased a retirement home several years earlier. Ray began part time ministry with the Covered Bridge Circuit Churches of Eagle Bridge and South Cambridge, which he held for 10 years. He then served the Newman United Methodist Church of Shushan for 10 years, until June 2014, rounding out 60 years under appointment. Through out his ministry, he served on many boards, committees and task forces of the conferences of which he was a member. He was also involved in community activities, serving, as chairman of the Narcotic Guidance Council during the 60’s, village board, Red Cross Disaster chairman, and chaplain to several police and fire departments. He was for many years a member of the Rotary International and a past president of the Croton-on-Hudson Club. For 10 years he held perfect attendance. Ray was a volunteer at the Cambridge Village Co-op for 15 years as a double working member. Among his hobbies were cross word, puzzles, crafts of various nature, round and square dancing, rug hooking and enjoyed carpentry and built a summer home in Maine. He and Jeanne served as tour hosts for Educational Opportunities, and educational and religious tour company. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, Europe, Scandinavia, Mid-Ease, Asian Countries, Cook Islands, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Costa Rica. He and his brother Bill, loved to take drives throughout the country in the beautiful rolling hills of Washington County.
Ray is survived by his three children, Barber of Andover, Massachusetts, his wife, Karen, and three children Christian, Marielle and Bruce, two twin daughters, Laurie of Goffstown, New Hampshire and Marcy of Chula Vista, California and her daughter Xuan and several nieces and nephews. He is deceased by his father, mother, and his three brothers Barber, Stanley and Bill.
Burial will take place in the family plot at the Stump Church Cemetery in North Cambridge at the convenience of the family. There will be a Memorial Service to be determined at the Newman United Methodist Church of Shushan. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be sent to either the Eagle Bridge, the South Cambridge or the Newman United Methodist Church of Shushan.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.
