May 10, 1966—July 21, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Randy Strong, 57, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.

Born on May 10, 1966, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Margaret (Maranville) Strong and the late Gordon Strong.

Randy graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1984, while in high school he enjoyed wrestling. He was a member of the St. Therese Chapel in Gansevoort in his younger years until becoming a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

For over 20 years, Randy worked at Finch Paper in Glens Falls. He was a member of the Elks Lodge on Cronin Road in Queensbury. He was a South High Marathon Dance recipient in 2023.

On June 1, 1991, Randy married the love of his life, Eileen McCullough at Our Lady of Annunciation in Queensbury.

Randy loved country music, the New York Yankees and floating in his pool. Most importantly he loved his family, his dog, Bailey and his first grandchild, Aiden.

In addition to his father, Randy was predeceased by his brothers: Fred and Jeffrey Strong; his mother and father-in-law, Francis and Patricia McCullough.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 32 years, Eileen Strong; his children: James Strong, Jared Strong both of Queensbury, and Nicole (Conor) MacJarrett of South Glens Falls; his grandson, Aiden MacJarrett of South Glens Falls; his mother, Margaret Maranville Strong of Gansevoort; his siblings: Connie (Sheldon) Smith of Gansevoort, Tina (Paul) Mulready of Queensbury, Gordon (Kathy) Strong of Northumberland; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Gary Tofinchio of Coeymanns, NY; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Randy’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Randy’s memory can be made to South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

The family wishes to thank the staff and students at the South High Marathon Dance for letting Randy be a recipient in 2023. They would also to thank, Dr. Paul Filion at Irongate and the staff at C.R. Wood Cancer Center especially, Dr. Charles Yun for all their care and compassion to Randy. Thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their care. A special thank you to his Public Health Nurse, Lisa. The family would like to thank Ashley for her compassion and care to Randy.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.