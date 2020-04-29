× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 17, 1953 — April 27, 2020

WHITEHALL — Randy Lee Balch, 66, of county Route 21, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020, at his home following a brief illness with cancer.

Randy was born on Aug. 17, 1953, the son of the late Francis N. Balch and Joyce (Valondry) Balch.

He was a graduate of the Whitehall High School, Class of 1971. After graduation, he married Sally Ann Beckwith on Sept. 4, 1971.

Randy began working for Native Textile in Glens Falls in 1971, and was working as a supervisor in 1999 before leaving. He then went on to work for the Whitehall Central School District in 2000, where he started as the assistant superintendent of building and grounds, he was the superintendent of buildings and grounds upon his retirement in 2013.

He had many hobbies and especially enjoyed researching the Balch family history.

Besides his father, he was predeceased by a son, Jeremy S. Balch; his brother, Terry F. Balch; and grandparents, Clayton and Gladys Balch, Felix G. and Lillian Valondry; and step-grandfather, Richard M. Meek.