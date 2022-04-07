June 8, 1952—April 3, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Randy Ball, 69, a resident of Queensbury passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

He was born June 8, 1952 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Roy and Eunice (Sweet,Viele) Ball.

Randy was a lifetime resident of West Glens Falls. He was a meat cutter at Price Chopper for over 20 years before transitioning to a position in the town of Queensbury Water Department prior to his retirement. He was also known as one of the premier deer processor’s in the area. Randy loved hot rods, antiques, yard sales, landscaping, poker nights with the boys at the VFW, as well as his family.

Besides his parents, Randy was predeceased by his sister, Lisa Garb.

Randy is survived by his wife, Yvonne Ball; his children: Jennifer Ball, Tammy Ball, Nick and his wife, Sara Esperti, and Marie Walther; his three step-children: Patience and her husband, William Davidson, Jason and his wife, Chuchay Stark, Amanda and her husband, Jim Weber; his four siblings: Janet Jenkins, Lindy Buttles, Gary and his wife, Donna Ball, Perry and his wife, Darlene Ball; his grandchildren: Anthony Guastamachio, Drew Walther, Max Walther, Daniel Esperti, Tyler and his wife, Megean Martin, Sam and Kane Starks, Lipsha and Loren Stark, and Sawyer Weber; as well as a great-grandson Wes Martin.

At Randy’s request there will be no calling hours.

It was his wish to have a “Party” in Celebration of his Life, if you knew Randy you knew that formality wasn’t his thing.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 1, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. at the VFW Post 6196 located at 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY. His family would like to welcome all who knew and loved Randy to stop by and share a story, a laugh, a drink and some grub. If you own a hot rod please drive it to the VFW in his honor. We would love to share his love for loud mufflers and fast cars.

