Randy A. Agard

Dec. 12, 1965 - June 25, 2021

POTTERSVILLE — Randy Agard, 55, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday, June 25, 2021, at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, Ga. after a short battle with cancer. Randy was a native of Pottersville, but had lived down south for some time. Randy was born on December 12, 1965, in Glens Falls Hospital, the son of the late Marvin Agard and Linda (Wallace) Hemingway.

Besides his father, Randy was also predeceased by a niece, Sarah A. Slowinski of Alabama.

Randy was employed as a shop manager at Saco Systems of Suwanee, GA. Randy was skilled in many methods of metalworking and especially enjoyed welding. Randy began his career at Saco Systems in 1994. Randy had previously served in the U.S. Army and was an avid Clemson college football fan.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Amber (Robert) Fryman and grandson, Asher Fryman of Nashville, TN; his mother, Linda (Harry) Hemingway of Ticonderoga, NY; his two sisters: Dawn (Phil) Andersen of Grafton, NY, and Billie Dixon (Sonja Knight) of Indiana; his brother, Dale (Bonnie) Agard of Queensbury, NY; his GA family including: Dixie, John, Scott, Hank, Dale, Danny, Allen, and Skip, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Pottersville Cemetery. There will be no calling or viewing hours.