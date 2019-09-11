May 13, 1962 — Sept. 8, 2019
LAKE LUZERNE — Randolph W. Supry, 57, of Pumphouse Road, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 8, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident caused by medical issues.
Born on May 13, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Thelma and Fred Supry Sr. He was a graduate of Ilion Central School. Randy moved back to the area in the late 1980s to be nearer to his mother. He held several jobs in the area and was currently employed as an HVAC technician for Hometown Oil in Warrensburg.
Although Randy enjoyed playing cards, darts and pool at the Hadley VFW, it was more because of the people he was spending time with. He was in his element when he was in groups of people, picking on others, laughing, joking and having a good time. Despite appearances, Randy had the biggest heart. Randy was gruff and burly and at times a real PITA, but he never had a friend in need because he was always there for you, even if you didn’t realize you needed him to be. He was immensely proud of his children and loved them deeply in his own way. Randy’s true joy was riding his Harley with his friends and family. He enjoyed the freedom of the road and the camaraderie with the brothers he rode with. He passed doing what he loved, with the people he loved to do it with.
Randy was predeceased by his beloved mother; a brother, Fred Supry Jr.; his stepmother, Michea Supry; and his nephew, Jared Cook.
Survivors include his children, Randolph Supry II of Pennsylvania, Christopher Supry of Apex, North Carolina, Bridget (Tim) Green of Holly Springs, North Carolina and Daniel Supry of Fort Ann; his father, Fred (Helen) Supry Sr. of The Villages, Florida; grandchildren, Sierra Thayer and Trent Green; a sister, Patti (Ron) Cook of Hadley; a stepbrother, Chuck (Kelli) Boulia of Ilion; nieces and nephews; and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his dog, Baby, his constant companion nearly everywhere he went.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A gathering will be held at the Hadley VFW. Please bring a dish or dessert to pass.
Burial will be private.
Randy would not want all this “fake bull——,” so in lieu of flowers, Randy’s family kindly suggests that contributions be made in his memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.