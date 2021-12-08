HUDSON FALLS — Randi Lee (Mullen) Norton, 37, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at The Glens Falls Hospital due to COVID-19 complications. Heaven gained an angel on this day while we mourn her loss with incredible pain in our hearts. She was a wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend to many. If you knew her, you knew she was a force to be reckoned with, but she also loved with her entire heart and soul. Randi would always ask the hard questions and help you find the answer and help you work through it even if you didn’t want to. Family was always Randi’s labor of love. She protected those that she loved with the heart of a lion and the passion of a mother.

Randi was a very independent woman who would never “settle”. She expected more of herself and those that she cared about. She had a thirst for knowledge and a passion for life which led her to helping others as a Life Coach. She loved the water, whether it was a pool, a lake or the ocean, and called it her happy place. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She could change the mood of a room without trying. Her big beautiful brown eyes looked deep into your soul; you could hide nothing from her. She truly was a stunning human.

Her legacy will be left to carry on with her children, Caden and Brynlee; who already have many of her unique traits.

Randi was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, David Mullen, and maternal grandfather, Charles Edgerly.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Joel Norton, her precious children: Caden and Brynlee Norton, her parents: Kelly (Mike) Morgan and Jay (Michele) Mullen, her grandparents: Joan (Richard) Graham, Carol Mullen, and Mike (Dian) Brow, her siblings: James Mullen, Erica (David) Morgan, Michael Morgan III, Sara (Phil) VanGuilder, Erica (Will) Celeste, Benjamin Norton, and Patrick (Briana) Norton, her nephew, Riley Morgan; her great-aunt, Kathryn LaCross, her father-in-law, John (Michele) Norton, her mother-in-law, Lori (Scott) Oliver, her grandparents-in-law: Gerald (Lois) Chandler; as well as several aunts; uncles and cousins.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests all unvaccinated individuals wear a mask.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.