Oct. 8, 1960—Dec. 2, 2021

Randall Lee Cadwallader, 61, unexpectedly went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, on Dec. 2, 2021.

He was born Oct. 8, 1960, in Quincy, Illinois, son of Virgil and Myrtle (Craybill) Cadwallader. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Cadwallader, daughter and son-in-law, Bria and Jonathan Phillips and their nine children and his daughter, Amber Berry, and her two children.

Randy served our nation in the United States Air Force and Reserves. Randy was active in Christian ministry for twenty years and served as Pastor of Faith Bible Church, Chestertown, New York for six years. He had a Master of Theology and was enrolled in a Doctoral Program for his PhD at Liberty University. His greatest passions were his love for his wife, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren and service to others by sharing the love of Christ. Randy was a true friend to all who knew him and his gift was the ability to make people laugh.

In lieu of flowers, Kelly and the family are requesting contributions to be made to Faith Bible Church and mailed to P.O. Box 375, Chestertown, NY 12817; please write in the memo section: Benevolent Fund.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at the Faith Bible Church on 4 Hayes Road, Chestertown, NY, on Friday Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.