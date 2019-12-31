Randall James Johnson

In 1979, Randy married Cheryl (Clements) of Saratoga Springs and they spent the next 40 years happily married. Together they raised their daughter, Chynna. Randy was all love, all the time. He was the most fun, smart, enthusiastic and empathetic role model a daughter could ask for. He radiated the most uplifting energy for his family, countless friends, students and athletes that he coached. His way of connecting with complete strangers and transforming those connections into lifelong friendships, his belly laughs and his truly hilarious stories and jokes were uplifting and showed what it meant to really LIVE. He was the greatest guy who loved to have a ball. He will be forever loved.