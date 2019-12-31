Nov. 22, 1956 — Dec. 28, 2019 SARATOGA SPRINGS — Randall James Johnson passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. He was born on Nov. 22, 1956 in Dunkirk, to James and Patricia Johnson.
In 1979, Randy married Cheryl (Clements) of Saratoga Springs and they spent the next 40 years happily married. Together they raised their daughter, Chynna. Randy was all love, all the time. He was the most fun, smart, enthusiastic and empathetic role model a daughter could ask for. He radiated the most uplifting energy for his family, countless friends, students and athletes that he coached. His way of connecting with complete strangers and transforming those connections into lifelong friendships, his belly laughs and his truly hilarious stories and jokes were uplifting and showed what it meant to really LIVE. He was the greatest guy who loved to have a ball. He will be forever loved.
Randy received his Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Fredonia in 1978 and went on to earn a Masters of Education from SUNY Albany before beginning a 33 year career as a biology teacher and coach in the Saratoga Springs City School District. He retired in 2012.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl of Saratoga Springs; his daughter Chynna Johnson of Hillsdale; his parents Patricia and James Johnson; his brother Scott Johnson and his sisters; Donna (Doug) Canfield of Stockton, Michelle Zappalla of Syracuse, and Jacqueline (Rick) McCracken of Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy’s memory to the Saratoga Springs Recreation Department through The Community Foundation of Greater Capital Region, 6 Tower Place, Albany, NY 12203 (check payable to: Community Foundation, memo: Saratoga Springs Friends of Recreation) or online at www.cfgcr.org.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
