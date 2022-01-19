Randall J. "Randy" Ayers

June 14, 1957 - Jan. 16, 2022

SALEM — Randall J. "Randy" Ayers, 64, of Salem, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 14, 1957 in Cambridge the son of the late LeRoy "Bum" and Winona "Peg" (Greene) Ayers. Randy graduated in 1976 from Salem Washington Academy. Randy worked with his father in carpentry for many years. He then worked at the Maxwell and McQuinn farms. Randy then worked with his brother, Rodney cutting and selling firewood to the local communities for many years until he retired in 2019.

Randy was a member of the Salem United Methodist. He looked forward to his daily trip to Stewart's where he bought lottery tickets and scratch off tickets. Randy earned the nickname of "Scratch", as he loved his scratch off tickets. He loved listening to the scanner and working in the woods. Randy enjoyed his home in the country and would often "rearrange" the house, such as moving the bathroom to another area of the house. Most importantly, he loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Randy was predeceased by his niece, Sarah Mae Ayers who passed away July 9, 2006.

Randy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cynthia Lewis Ayers who he married June 26, 1976; his daughters, Angela (Vincent Smith) Ayers of Salem, Laranda (Matt) Phillips of Gansevoort and Colleen (Russell) Miller of Salem; siblings, Bruce (Julie) Ayers of Salem, Joan C. Pariseau of Springfield, VT, Laurie (David) Harrington of Salem and Rodney Ayers of Salem. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anthony and Lucas Smith, Elias, Wyatt and Beckett Phillips and Logan Bashaw; two great grandchildren, Sawyer and Rosalee Smith and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at the family home and will be announced.

Memorial contributions in memory of Randy may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd., Suite 108, Albany, NY 12206 or the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.