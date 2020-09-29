May 17, 1929 — Sept. 26, 2020
GREENWICH — Ramona M. Perkins, 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Slate Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granville.
She was born May 17, 1929, in Cambridge, the daughter of Vernon Aldous and Viola Allen Aldous. A lifetime resident of Greenwich, Mona graduated from Greenwich Central School. In 1950, she married the love of her life and began starting her beloved family.
Mona was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She and Ralph enjoyed family cookouts by the pool, shopping, dining out, watching ice hockey and boys’ basketball at the Glens Falls Civic Center. Mona loved flowers and gardening and took great pride in her family and her home. Her greatest joy was her time spent helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mona was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Perkins; her daughter, Lori Bolduc; her grandson, Joey Bolduc; her son-in-law, Joe Bolduc; and her brothers: Clarence (Duke) Aldous, Charles (Chuck) Aldous, and Clayton Aldous.
She is survived by her sister, Susan (Michael) Hughes; her children: Vicki (John) Perkins, Allen (Christine) Perkins. Kim Petteys, and Brian (Vicki) Perkins; her grandchildren: Kristin (Tim) Hable, Tara Bolduc, Natasha Perkins, Keith Batchelder, Vicki Batchelder, Kayleigh Walsh, Earl Walsh, Jillian Perkins, Casey Perkins; and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass for the family will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich with the Rev. Ed Kacerguis officiating. Burial will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville where she will be buried with her husband.
Friends may call on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing will be required.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.