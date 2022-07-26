Aug. 10, 1939—July 21, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Ramona Jackson, 82, of Feeder Street, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Warren Center in Queensbury after a short illness.

Born on August 10, 1939 in Hebron, NY she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Ethel (Palmer) Peets.

Ramona enjoyed her family and friends, also her animals, and her pet bird. She was an avid reader of Nicholas Sparks. She loved to sew and helping others, she was like a mom to many. Ramona was an adventurous frontier woman with a good heart.

Ramona went to nursing school and worked as a keyboard operator, and she loved being a hairdresser.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Roger Jackson, her son Raymond Jackson, her sister Jo-Ann Peets, and her brother Lynn Augustus Peets.

Survivors include her loving companion Donald Rostowski of Hudson Falls; two brothers: Acton Peets of Glens Falls and William Peets of SC; sister Valerie DeCoste and her husband, Larry, of Rensselaer; two grandchildren: Shannon L. Jackson and his wife, Chandra Renee Reiche, and Randi J. Jackson; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home.

Ramona’s family suggests that memorial donations be sent to the Dementia Society of your choice.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

“Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow, but remember me in every tomorrow.”