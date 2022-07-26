Aug. 10, 1939—July 21, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Ramona Jackson, 82, of Feeder Street, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Warren Center in Queensbury after a short illness.
Born on August 10, 1939 in Hebron, NY she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Ethel (Palmer) Peets.
Ramona enjoyed her family and friends, also her animals, and her pet bird. She was an avid reader of Nicholas Sparks. She loved to sew and helping others, she was like a mom to many. Ramona was an adventurous frontier woman with a good heart.
Ramona went to nursing school and worked as a keyboard operator, and she loved being a hairdresser.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Roger Jackson, her son Raymond Jackson, her sister Jo-Ann Peets, and her brother Lynn Augustus Peets.
Survivors include her loving companion Donald Rostowski of Hudson Falls; two brothers: Acton Peets of Glens Falls and William Peets of SC; sister Valerie DeCoste and her husband, Larry, of Rensselaer; two grandchildren: Shannon L. Jackson and his wife, Chandra Renee Reiche, and Randi J. Jackson; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home.
Ramona’s family suggests that memorial donations be sent to the Dementia Society of your choice.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
“Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow, but remember me in every tomorrow.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.